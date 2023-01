Onit Coffee Launches Brick And Mortar Store Front At Arden Fair Mall. It Is Open Daily From 5:30am Until Midnight Featuring Drinks Such As Boba, Tea, Milktea, Protein Shakes, Smoothies, Energy Drinks, Lemonades, Teas And More! They Are Also Partnering Up To Launch The Onit Market Park N Shop Event Featuring 100+ Local Vendors At The Mall Sears Parking Lot. Follow Them On Ig @Onitcoffee And @Onitmarket To Learn More. You Can Also Order Onit Through Doordash And Text In Your Orders For Curbside Pickup At:

916-995-8896.

For Any Inquires Email Info@Onitcoffee.com