ONOFF headline Retro Junkie for their St Paddy’s Day celebrations. Drink Specials, authentic Irish grub and a U2 cover band to warm the crowd before ONOFF take to the stage to see the shenanigans into the late hours!

On the 18th ONOFF will headline Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville for the 3rd time for St Paddy’s Day Hangover Cure show! ONOFF will be joined onstage for a guest appearance with none other than

” Dupree the Bay Bully” for a live rendition of their rock/rap collaboration “Closer” which they also performed live in the FOX40 studio back in 2020.

The show is all ages and the tickets are going fast so grab your now!!

Goldfieldtradingpost.com



https://onoffrock.com/