Stop by any Sacramento Orangetheory location, drop off your old Sneakers and feel good as your raising funds for two local charities Phoebe’s fund and running for Rhett. I mean who does not have an old pair of sneakers laying around – Use your Sneakers FOR Good? Not only do you help keep sneakers out of landfills but you support local charities like Phoebe’s fund which help remove the financial burden of grief therapy for couples who suffer from pregnancy and infant loss and Running for Rhett inspires people to move into life.
Stop by a local Orangetheory today and drop off those old sneakers.
Orange Theory Fitness
