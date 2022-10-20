Orangetheory Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month October

Most Sacramento area Orangetheory Fitness studio locations

Orangetheory Fitness studios in Sacramento raise awareness and funds to fight Breast Cancer and is “going pink” in October to support the local Triumph Cancer Foundation with special donation classes, gear, and fun events at all Sacramento area studios. Try your first class free at orangetheory.com.