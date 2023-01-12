Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory is the perfect destination for a winter adventure. Make it a snowy one at our ski resorts, where you can experience a different side of the mountain at night with a moonlight snowshoe trek, or race down chilly hills at the world’s first Cosmic Tubing. If snow play isn’t your thing, stroll the downtowns of lower elevation communities, which offer boutique shopping and fine dining. It might be a bit rainy, but hey, pack an umbrella; after all this is Oregon.

And when you're ready to head inside, you're sure to find the perfect accommodation in a mountain lodge, secluded vacation rental or hotel.





