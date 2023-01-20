Our Place is located in the center of Historic Old Sacramento and they offer several amenities including:

On-Site Catering, Full-Service Bar (Hosted or No Host)

1 large Indoor Banquet Room accommodating up to 200 guests with built-in dance floor, stage, wood pillars & wall of windows overlooking the outdoor Courtyard and 1 small banquet room opening in March of 2023.

Outdoor Courtyard adorned with lush greenery, fountain, market lights, & stage nestled in between Old Sac historic buildings. Conveniently located just steps from Tower & Old Sac Parking Garages, bus/light rail station & easy drop off to alley entrance.



1107 Firehouse Alley Sac, CA 95814

$85 per person

916-235-3931

www.ourplaceevents.com

