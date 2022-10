Dr. Early will talk about the Our Promise campaign and how state employees and viewers can get involved and give back to thousands of non-profits throughout the State.

We will also tease the non-profit kick-off event which will occur the following day on the Capitol steps.

Website:

https://www.ourpromiseca.org/

Kickoff event website:

https://www.ourpromiseca.org/post/our-promise-kick-celebration

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/OurPromiseCA/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/OurPromiseCA