The Greater Sacramento Pakistan Cultural Festival in Roseville! An amazing opportunity to experience the authentic culture, food, handicrafts, music, dances and clothing/jewelry of Pakistan. Music line up includes a soulful Sufi concert. Family friendly event planned outdoors in the Vernon street town square in old town Roseville. Free Entry & Parking Bienvenidos al festival cultural Pakistani. Ven a disfrutar de la comida y las festividades!! June 11th 2023
Pakistan Cultural Festival – The colors of Pakistan
Vernon Street Town Square
311 Vernon Street , Roseville