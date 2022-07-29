Palette Cakes offers artfully inspired desserts and custom cakes to the Greater Sacramento Area, the Bay Area and the Napa Valley. Artist and Owner, Kellie Velasquez, and Co-Owner, Carlos Velasquez, specialize in wedding and event dessert catering and are currently open by appointment only.

However, they are opening to the public with their very first bakery at the end of this year. Follow them on social media (IG: @palettecakes) for updates on their opening! The bakery will be located at 7901 Fair Oaks Blvd, Suite C, Carmichael CA 95608. The bakery will offer holiday treats, desserts, special occasion cakes, cookies and more!

