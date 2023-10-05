When Gloria was 10, she met a man who taught her that ideas aren’t dangerous – they are able to change the world. PAPI, ME AND CESAR CHAVEZ (written by Anthony J. Garcia and created by Su Teatro in Denver, Colorado) tells the story of Gloria in the spring of 1966, when she and her Papi chose to join Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers Union on the historic march from Delano to Sacramento. Full of music, laughs, and history that shaped this country for the better, PAPI, ME AND CESAR CHAVEZ is a play you will not want to miss!

Written by Anthony J. Garcia

Additional Songs by Daniel Valdez



The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, 95816

Papi, Me and Cesar Chavez

Oct 7th – 28th

1pm and 4pm performances