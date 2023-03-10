Are you ready Sacramento? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience! Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big TOP and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is NOT for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance.

A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more. Our Black unit also follows our strict animal-free policy.

For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $20.00 depending on availability. Restricted – under 18 REQUIRES accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

