Parker’s Hot Dogs has been serving up its delicious hot dogs at its Roseville restaurant for 25 years – and now Parker’s has a food truck! Customers can order all their favorites from the food truck, like the classic Parker’s Dog and Chili Cheese Dog, in addition to delicious food truck-only menu items like Loaded Tots and hand-dipped Corn Dogs. View the food truck’s schedule and learn more at ParkersHotDogs.com.



1605 Douglas Blvd. Suite A, Roseville CA 95661



www.ParkersHotDogs.com

