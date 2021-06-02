The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s Disease by improving care and advancing research towards a cure. In order to help support those living with this disease, the Parkinson’s Foundation will host its first indoor cycle ride, Parkinson’s Revolution at Teamride in midtown on June 12th. Register at www.pdrevolutionsacramento.org
Parkinson’s Revolution
June 12
1:30pm
Teamride Midtown: 2701 N St. Ste. C, Sacramento
Parkinson’s Foundation
(415) 963-0304
parkinson.org
@pfcalifornia (Facebook)