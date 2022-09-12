Patty Mastracco stops by at Studio40 and gives us a wide selection of Football themed snacks for Football Season.



Tight End Tater Tot Footballs

Just smooshed tater tots and shredded cheese, pressed into football shapes and fried until golden. Decorate with piped cream cheese “laces”. Serve with guacamole or hummus for dipping. 2 ingredients! So easy and so cute!

Healthy Huddle Stadium

A football made of baby carrots surrounded by grape tomatoes, surrounded by green broccoli floret “grass”. Serve with hummus or ranch dip.

Football Fumble Dip

Refried beans spread on a tray, top with salsa in the shape of a football, surround with shredded Cheddar and add Jack cheese strip laces. Serve with tortilla chips.

Gridiron Goal Post

Cubes of cheese on a board in the shape of a goal post. Surround with salami, crackers, nuts etc.

Buffalo Blitz Rolls

Small rolls filled with a mixture of rotisserie chicken and buffalo wing sauce.

Cornerback Chocolate Football Cookies

A simple recipe starting with a chocolate cake mix! Hoping they work…I don’t want to turn my oven on right now with the power warnings….:)





