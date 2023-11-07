Ag link provides California School Meal Programs with fresh, locally grown products with clean ingredients that are feasible for schools to serve and kid approved!

Ag Link partners with producers such as JJB Farms, producers of the Modi Apple as one example to really encourage local products for kids in schools.

Other LOCAL partners of Ag Link are Campfire Meats, True Natural Foods, Amalia’s Cocina Mexican sauces and Nippon Shokken Asian products of Sacramento. These all provide excellent products to build great new menu items around.

MODI apples are an apple that originated in the Poe Valley in Italy. Three years ago they started growing them along the Delta – right in our own backyard! They’re named MODI after the painter Modigliani who loved painting with vibrant red and yellow colors. They are slightly sweet, slightly tart and SUPER CRISP. They’re called the “loud apple” as when you bite into them they make a large crunch sound! The little apples provided to the schools are the perfect size for kids.

Overall, ALL school kids in grades K-12 can get free breakfast and lunch. The foods used are sourced locally and are nutritionally balanced. This helps keep kids fueled all day so that they can concentrate on school and not a hungry tummy.