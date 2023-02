PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be coming to Sacramento Memorial Auditorium for four shows on February 18-19.



Tickets are available by phone at 916-808-5181 (City of Sacramento Box Office) or 800-745-3000 (Ticketmaster), or online at www.pawpatrollive.com



Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

1515 J Street

Sacramento, CA 95814