This weekend, for 20th time ever, the elite Unleash The Beast will travel to Sacramento, California, for the PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, the tenth event of the 2023 season. The top bull riders in the world will put it all on the line for the crucial world points up for grabs in Sacramento. Golden 1 Center will host the PBR for three days of action on Friday, February 3, starting at 7:45 p.m. PST; Saturday, February 4, starting at 6:45 p.m. PST; and Sunday, February 5, starting at 1:45 p.m. PST



