Peanuts Smackn’ Jerky offers a variety of Jerky flavors and cookies. They love to keep up with what’s trending and turn it into a Jerky flavor. So they added Birria flavor to their Jerky menu and it has been a top seller. Their cookies are 4-6 ounces in size and are very popular as well. They pride themselves in the quality of their products and our customer service to every customer, and want to invite all of you to experience their tasteful smack’n Jerky and delicious cookies and any gifts you may need throughout the year.



@peanutssmacknjerky

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction