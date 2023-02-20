Perfect Dress Party is the only Bridal Store and Experience that comes to you in their area. They style women and men for their special day and they offer styling and personal shopping packages for everyday styles. “Say Yes to the Dress” in your home or local desired venue!! They make style memories that never go out of fashion!
www.Perfectdressparty.com
International Wedding Festival
Sunday, February, 26, 2023
11:00am-3:00pm
CalExpo, Building C : 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815
www.internationalweddingfestival.com