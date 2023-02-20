Perfect Dress Party is the only Bridal Store and Experience that comes to you in their area. They style women and men for their special day and they offer styling and personal shopping packages for everyday styles. “Say Yes to the Dress” in your home or local desired venue!! They make style memories that never go out of fashion!



www.Perfectdressparty.com



International Wedding Festival

Sunday, February, 26, 2023

11:00am-3:00pm

CalExpo, Building C : 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815

www.internationalweddingfestival.com