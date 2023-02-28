FOX40
Posted: Feb 28, 2023 / 02:23 PM PST
Updated: Feb 28, 2023 / 02:23 PM PST
Best known as being Byrd the Bailiff on Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd joins to talk about his role in some up coming projects.
