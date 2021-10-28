Pets on the Patio

Egypt A800825 needs a home! She’s a five-year-old Pit Bull Terrier who wants to snuggle with you on the couch. A shelter favorite, she is very loving and affectionate and has a great smile. She will need to be your only dog in the home and is housebroken. Egypt would love the opportunity to meet you!

To meet Egypt, please make an appointment with Bradshaw Animal Shelter adoption staff by calling, 916-875-2287. The appointment phone lines are open Tuesday-Sunday from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. (closed Monday and holidays).



