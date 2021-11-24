Pets On The Patio

To adopt Freddie, call (916) 875-2287 and reference animal ID #A799518.
During the month of November, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is asking for new pet toys and treats to help spread holiday cheer. The goal is to have a stocking stuffed with toys and treats for every adoptable shelter pet in hopes to send them “Home for the Holidays” in the month of December!
To view a list of items:
Visit their Amazon Wishlist: https://amzn.to/3wDZgpc
Or, visit www.bradshawshelter.net
Please send or bring donations to:
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
3839 Bradshaw Road
Sacramento, CA 95827
***Donations are tax deductible: Tax ID # 94-6000529