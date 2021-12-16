It’s officially December! ❄️
That means Home for the Holidays is here! Join us for Walk-In Adoption Events throughout the month of December for cats, dogs and rabbits along with SPONSORED adoptions fees by T E A M Bradshaw for the first 40 dog and 40 cat adoptions. AND 20 large breed dogs have been sponsored by an anonymous donor! How pawesome is that? PLUS, each adopted pet goes home with a holiday stocking filled with toys and treats during the month of December!
Make a wish come true at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter this holiday season by adopting! View all of our adoptable pets online now at saccountyshelter.net and visit us every weekend before Christmas for our adoption events below.
Walk-In Adoption Events
3839 Bradshaw Rd | Noon-4pm
Dec 4 – Dogs
Dec 5 – Cats
Dec 11 – Dogs
Dec 12 – Cats
Dec 12 – Rabbits
Dec 18 – Dogs
Dec 19 – Cats
Pets on the Patio
