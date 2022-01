Bradshaw Animal Shelter is now open on the weekends!

Stop in Saturdays and Sundays starting January 8, 2022 between noon and 4:30pm to adopt! No appointment, no problem. Masks and social distancing are required.

To help speed up the adoption process, please come prepared with the animal ID numbers of the pets you are interested in visiting along with a completed application, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3t1MjWm. To view adoptable pets now, visit saccountyshelter.net.