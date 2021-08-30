On August 29th & 30th, Phil Oates is set to host his inaugural Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Classic benefitting state and local Sacramento communities. Throughout the years of Phil’s travels, he has been able to become friends with iconic athletes and well known celebrities. What has impressed him has not been their status but that they are better people who are wanting to give back. This tournament is set to merge a first class golf tournament, entertainment, music and celebrities all for the purpose to give back.



The event will kick off with a pairings celebration on August 29th with headline entertainment hosted by Cedric the entertainer. The following day will be the inaugural Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Tournament at the newly remodeled and one of the best golf courses in Sacramento, North Ridge County Club. Guests and participates will be able to rub shoulders with some of their favorite athletes and infamous celebrities all within the social fun of this inaugural event.



The profit from the inaugural Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Tournament will be spread among the following charities that impact the state and the Sacramento community. A special emphasis will be on the charities that serve the disadvantage youth. Charities to be highlighted: St. Mary’s Men’s Basketball, Bayside Community Service, CA Association FAA, ACED – Alliance for Compassion & Education Development, All Stars Helping Kids, UC Davis Mind Institute, Fortune Schools, Destiny Community Center and Susan l. Rogers Scholarship Fund.



philoatescelebritygolfclassic.com





