Founded in 2019, the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) serves professionals, senior professionals and amateurs in the fastest growing sport in the USA. The first and only tour officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball, the 2023 APP Tour slate has 16 announced tournament stops, in addition to International and Collegiate Series events. The APP also prides itself on developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its Next Gen Series and other youth initiatives. To stay updated on the APP, visit apptour.org, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

