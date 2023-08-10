Westfield’s Roseville Galleria, in partnership with Spare Time Sports Clubs, invites you to a thrilling Pickleball Party to celebrate the grand opening of our new Pickleball court on the Promenade. The event promises a fun-filled morning for families, with exciting tournaments, prizes, treats, music, store pop-ups, and much more!

Date: Saturday, August 12

Location: Promenade next to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Westfield’s Roseville Galleria

Time: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Event Highlights:

Pickleball Tournaments: Challenge the Pros from Spare Time Sports Clubs and win exciting prizes in the Pickleball tournaments.

Celebrity Pickleball Match: Watch Gavin, Katie, and Kevin from the Wake Up Call radio show as they try their hand at Pickleball with local pros.

Live Ball Demo: Enjoy an engaging Live Ball Demo to learn more about the game and its techniques.

Mini Shot Gun Tournament: Participate in the Mini Shot Gun Tournament and compete for fabulous prizes.

Event Schedule:

10:00 am – 11:00 am: Pickleball Tournament with Spare Time Sports Clubs’ Pros

11:30 am – 12:00 pm: Celebrity Pickleball Match featuring Gavin, Katie, and Kevin from the Wake Up Call

11:30 am – 12:00 pm: Live Ball Demo

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Mini Shot Gun Tournament

About Spare Time Sports Clubs:

Spare Time Sports Clubs boasts the greatest variety of pickleball programs, instruction, and facilities in Northern California. With six convenient locations, including the largest pickleball complex in the region – the Johnson Ranch Pickleball Complex in Roseville, Spare Time Sports Clubs has played a crucial role in the rapid growth of pickleball in the area. Their facilities offer 70 pickleball courts, a wide range of programs for adults and children, fun social events, and regularly scheduled tournaments.

About Westfield’s Roseville Galleria:

Westfield’s Roseville Galleria is a premier shopping and entertainment destination in the Sacramento region. With a commitment to offering innovative and exciting experiences for visitors, the addition of the Pickleball court is another example of our dedication to promoting active and social engagement within our community.

Additional information is available online: https://www.westfield.com/united-states/galleriaatroseville/events-detail/pickleball-party-on-the-promenade