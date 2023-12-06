Christmas bombs and soaps



Early in 2021, PJ’s Soaps and Bombs was just an idea of Patrick and Jill Cunningham who wanted to do something different and creative. Jill worked for a major corporation in the Sacramento area of California involved with building Light Rail Vehicles, Locomotives and Passenger Coaches but it was not tapping into her creative side which is one of her passions. Patrick is still working for that same company in the capacity of a Mechanical Engineer which is a bit more creative, however he does have a passion for working with his hands developing and creating unique things. At the beginning of July of 2021 PJ’s Soaps and Bombs officially launched their website to help people to relax and destress at the end of a long day but turning their bathroom into a sanctuary. A place to escape even for just a few moments of time.



