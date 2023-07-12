With an estimated 50% increase in need for regional food banks and closets over the last three years, the Placer County Association of REALTORS® will once again host their annual Summer Food Drive, running from June-August 2023. In an effort to continue to support the community in which their members work and live, PCAR has specifically partnered with the Auburn Interfaith Food Closet, The Salt Mine and the Salvation Army for this year’s drive.



