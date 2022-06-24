2022 Rib Cook-Off at the Placer County Fair, Sunday. Tasting starts at 1:30 pm and ends at 3:30 pm. Tasting kit is $10, and you get 5 tastes and 1 vote. The Placer County Fair opens at noon on Sunday. Tickets and Rib Cook Off tasting kits are available for purchase now online at placercountyfair.org or in person on Sunday @ the Grounds – 700 Event Center Dr, Roseville, CA 95678

Placer County Rib Cook Off

Sunday, June 26

1:30-3:30 p.m. (The Fair opens at noon Sunday)

@the Grounds, 700 Event Center Drive