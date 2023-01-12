Join us for the 5yh Annual Placer County MLK, Jr. Day March and Family Celebration!

“Rising Above in Love, Truth, and Goodness”

Monday, January 16, 2023

9AM – 12PM

Johnson-Springview Park

5480 5th St.

Rocklin, CA 95677

Light snacks, followed by the march, booths, food trucks and the announcement of our poetry and poster contest winners!



https://www.seemychild.org/

https://www.facebook.com/nowseemychild

https://www.instagram.com/seemy.child/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction