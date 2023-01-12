Join us for the 5yh Annual Placer County MLK, Jr. Day March and Family Celebration!
“Rising Above in Love, Truth, and Goodness”
Monday, January 16, 2023
9AM – 12PM
Johnson-Springview Park
5480 5th St.
Rocklin, CA 95677
Light snacks, followed by the march, booths, food trucks and the announcement of our poetry and poster contest winners!
