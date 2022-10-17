Placer Buddhist Church’s 120th Anniversary Celebration is on October 22nd, 2022. The celebration starts at 12pm with a 45 minute service and transitions to a social and luncheon. Entertainment during the lunch includes placer Ume Taiko (Japanese Drumming). Check Out
placerbuddhistchurch.org for more information.
