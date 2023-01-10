Plant Power Fast Food is the “future of fast food” with 100% plant-based burgers, fries and shakes. Their delicious burger patties are made from pea-protein, and theirr “chicken’ is made from a mix of wheat protein and soy protein. They believe in changing the world one burger at a time.

Plus, their mission doesn’t stop with our food. Their tables and booths are made from renewable bamboo instead of wood. Their chairs are made from recycled waste and reclaimed wood fiber that would typically be swept into the trash. Most of their takeout packaging is 100% compostable, made from plants instead of petroleum.



1100 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

www.plantpowerfastfood.com