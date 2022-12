Perfect for revelers looking for an enchanted New Year’s Eve experience can enjoy a memorable Masquerade Party at Polanco Cantina from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sponsored by MIJENTA TEQUILA, the celebratory event includes a red carpet entrance, glass of champagne as guests enter, dancing to energizing music by DJ Ivan G, a selfie photo booth, midnight balloon drop, and more.

