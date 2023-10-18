The Portuguese FESTAval will be held at the IDES Portuguese Hall in Clarksburg on Saturday, October 21 from noon – 5pm.

This winetasting event is a fundraiser for the Portuguese Hall, that combines a 14th century Portuguese cultural event known as the Festa, with a modern day festival = FESTA-val.

The first time event will feature food trucks, wine tasting, cultural exhibits and games, a silent auction and more! Wines will be courtesy of Carvalho’s Portuguese Family Wineries. Historical displays and cultural exhibits courtesy of the Freeport/Clarksburg Portuguese Festa and the Portuguese Historical & Cultural Society of Sacramento.

The event is free and open to the public. VIP wine tasting tickets are available onsite.