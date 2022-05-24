Powerhouse Ministries is a non-profit organization which exists to inspire and empower people to rise above their circumstances, change their lives, and impact their community. Powerhouse works to break the cycle of addiction, abuse, and poverty while giving hope, opportunity, and permission to dream again. But we can’t do that without the generosity of sponsors, together, we make transformation possible.



We invite you to join us for our Golf Fundraiser at TopGolf on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. All proceeds directly impact families and individuals breaking the cycles of addiction, abuse, and poverty in our region. We would love for you to come and spend the day with us, enjoying golf along with our staff, residents and volunteers.



https://www.phmfolsom.org/golffundraiser

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction