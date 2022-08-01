Powers Roof service is a local family run business based out of Rocklin and they are giving a friendly reminder to have your Tile roof checked before winter. They see year after year where homeowners are surprised by a roof leak they never thought would happen. Roof leaks are stressful and often times not covered by homeowners’ insurance. Powers Roof Service says it is a good idea to have your tile roof checked every 5-7 years as compared to waiting for a problem to happen. Many areas of a tile roof that carry the largest amount of water (known as flashings) need maintenance in order to keep the roof from leaking. Keeping these areas in tip top shape is exactly what Powers Roof service does. With 20 years’ experience and as a specialist with tile roofs they have the skills and knowledge to keep your tile roof in good shape. They are offering free inspections for the months of August and September. They service Lincoln, Roseville, Rocklin, Citrus Heights, Antelope, Granite Bay, Folsom and El Dorado Hills.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction