Pressed, formerly “Pressed Juicery”, is a leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based snacks brand dedicated to making plant-forward living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company’s mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real, healthy food accessible to everyone. Pressed operates more than 100 retail stores in 12 states, is available in nearly over 3,000 distribution points through its wholesale partners, and can be purchased directly from their website and shipped to any location within the U.S. For more information, please visit pressed.com or the Pressed app. Follow Pressed on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook for additional updates.

