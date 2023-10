October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

PRIDE Industries is hosting the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair

DATE: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

TIME: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LOCATION: The Officer’s Club in McClellan Park 3410 Westover St., McClellan, CA 95652

Event website: https://www.prideindustries.com/disability-job-fair

Jobseekers with disabilities are invited to meet representatives from more than 20 companies that are committed to hiring, training, and accommodating employees with disabilities.

Find out more at www.prideindustries.com/disabilityjobfair