Donate Your Formal Wear to the Sacramento Public Library’s Prom Drive January 2-31

Ready to retire formal wear that’s collecting dust in your closet? Give your glam a new home. Starting January 2, Sacramento Public Library will accept donations of jackets, ties, dresses, shoes and accessories for its annual Prom Drive.

Drop off gently used formalwear for him, her and them through January 31 at any of Sacramento Public Library’s 28 locations. Donated clothing, shoes, jewelry, and accessories should be free of holes, stains, rips, and tears. A variety of styles and sizes including extended and plus are needed.

The library will host a series of Prom Giveaway events in the spring. Teens can browse the free formalwear collection and take home the perfect outfit for their special night. For details visit, www.saclibrary.org/prom

