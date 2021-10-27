Pumpkin Martinis!

Eddie Rosario has been moved to the leadoff spot for the Atlanta Braves against Houston right-hander José Urquidy in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night. Jorge Soler was shifted to the fifth slot after homering off lefty Framber Valdez to lead off the opener.

Rosario, the MVP of the NL Championship Series, was in left field, followed by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and Soler at designated hitter.