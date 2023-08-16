Fresh off da boat partnering with Punialava’a to host a family friendly event for the Samoan and Polynesian community here in Sacramento at Track 7 brewing in Natomas. Punialava’a is one of our iconic and well-known Samoan band and loves to get the community together when they travel. They’ll have a table there as well for people to donate to the Lahaina, Maui fire relief.



Punialava’a benefit concert

Thursday, 8/16/2023

7pm – 9pm A

Track 7 Brewing in Natomas

826 Professor Lane, #100 Sacramento Ca 95834





@fresh_off_da_boat_cheft

@punialavaa