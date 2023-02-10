Join them for a Pet Adoption and Foster Event at North Natomas Regional Park on Saturday, February 11th from 9am-12pm. They’ll have Bad Bakers & Big Tree Coffee food trucks there, a doggy kissing booth, basic dog training by Pet Smart Natomas, Leash & Collar Dog Boutique, The Rich Groomer offering free nail grinding & a raffle, SacPD K-9, with the following shelters & rescues: Bradshaw Animal Shelter, Front Street Shelter, Sac SPCA, Finding a Best Friend Rescue, Hearts for Paws Rescue.





Saturday, February 11th

9am-12pm

North Natomas Regional Park, 2501 New Market Drive, Sacramento, CA 95835