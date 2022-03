Save the Date! PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, is back in person this year on April 30, 2022! 60 affiliates across the country will be gathering and walking on one big day; the Sacramento location is William Land Park. Register now (it’s free!) and join this powerful event! www.purplestride.org/sacramento

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction