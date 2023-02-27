Puzz E Gata Jamaica is an artisan brewed hibiscus tea brewed in Sacramento. Puzz E Gata Jamaica is owned by Pamela Márquez a native Sacramentan and a queer Indigenous Chicana woman. Puzz E Gata Jamaica is a social enterprise business. At Puzz E Gata Jamaica they strive to be about women of color and our Sacramento community. This is a fundamental component of their goals. Puzz E Gata Jamaica strives to employ women from the Chicanx, Latinx, Afro-Latinx and Indigenous American communities. It will introduce Indigenous business practices to Sacramento by nourishing their mind, body, and spirit via direct interaction with indigenous woman and our product. This is an experience Sacramentans will receive only from Puzz E Gata Jamaica.



916-912-5058

882 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento 95815

