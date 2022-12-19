Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin is proud to announce that this holiday season they are launching two special fundraisers in December to support the Ticket to Dream Foundation, who work tirelessly to create hope and opportunity for foster children locally and across the nation.

Quarry Park Adventures will bring back the popular collection of Santa Letters Dec. 2nd through 24th, with $1 being donated back to Ticket to Dream Foundation for each letter submitted into their special Santa Letters mailbox, located near the check-in and ticketing booth at 5373 Pacific St., Rocklin, Calif., 95677 during normal business hours (check website for hours). They first introduced this festive holiday tradition in 2020.

Toy drive ran through Sunday Dec. 11th

Quarry Park Adventures is excited to launch their very first Winter Base Camps this holiday season so youth can enjoy some fresh air and activity during the holiday school break, just as they do during Summer break. Campers can climb, zipline, and soar their way through a week-long outdoor expedition – no snow gear required. Camps run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for two weeks – December 19-23 and December 26- 30 and start at $475 per week. Parents interested in half-day sessions can contact the camp directly.

Adventure-seekers from ages 8 to 11 years old, and 12 to 15 years old, will spend five days moving outdoors together as a Base Camp through aerial challenge courses featuring rock climbing and zip lining, all while learning life skills and teambuilding in a fun, camp-focused environment. Each camper receives a Quarry Base Camp logo hoodie sweatshirt with sign-up (sizing required upon registration).

Separate Alpine and Glacier groups ensure that campers are engaged in activities and adventures geared toward their age and skill levels. All of the challenging fun will be worth it to reach the end-of-week Base Camp Expedition party, where lunch will be provided, and campers will join together to celebrate their accomplishments.



www.quarrypark.com

Quarry Park Adventures supports Ticket to Dream

Winter Camps (12/19) run through the 30th , Santa Letters through Dec. 24th

Operating hours – weekends until Dec.

5373 Pacific St

Rocklin, CA 95677