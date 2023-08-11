QUEEN MEL CATERING is a small woman owned family ran business located in the Sacramento Area. Their pop up menu specializes in Hawaiian, Filipino Fusion food and desserts. You can currently find Queen Mel Catering on Instagram @qu3enmel_catering_ where you can find the events they will be attending or plate lunch specials of the day.

Next Events:

8/12/23 9am-1pm Super Campus Massive: Back to school Automotive Kick-Off Gathering located at San Juan High School 7551 Green Back Lane Citrus Heights, CA 8/19/23 4pm-9pm Pop Ups by Paulie: Paulie and Friends 2nd Annual BackPack Giveaway also celebrating DLC tacos 1 year business Anniversary located at 6161 Valley High Drive Sacramento, CA