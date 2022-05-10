Meet Friends of Unwanted Rabbits and Bradshaw Animal Shelter rabbits available for adoption at the Rabbit Adoption Event. We will be in the Classroom at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. All Rabbits available for adoption at the event are already spay/neutered, litter box trained, socialized, and vaccinated against RHVD2. View the FUR rabbits available for adoption at www.friendsofunwantedrabbits.org/available-for-adoption/.

We specialize in Bunny Speed Dating! Bring your healthy spay/neutered and vaccinated rabbit to the adoption event and we will help find him/her a forever bunny friend. Proof of spay/neuter and RHVD2 vaccination is required.

Before adopting a rabbit, please read our basic rabbit care guides at www.friendsofunwantedrabbits.org/rabbit-care/ as well as things to consider before adopting at be.chewy.com/what-to-consider-when-adopting-a-rabbit.