Rancher Hat Bar – Custom Hats and Western Wear, make a custom hat and shop our boutique while you wait for your hat or hang around the bar and enjoy the show. Men and Women’s clothing available, get your western fit from head to toe.



306 Riley Street Folsom, CA 95630

916-800-9580

WWW.rancherhatbar.com

