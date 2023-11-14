In celebration for National Pickle Day on Nov 14, Real Mojo would like to showcase new gift box offerings for the holidays and to have Gary and Scott try the most recent collaboration with Steady Smokin BBQ where we teamed up to create their Pastrami sandwich which uses Real Mojo Foods signature pickling spice. The brisket is marinated in the brine for almost a week and then smoked low and slow for the day resulting in a flavorful, juicy and super tasty pastrami sandwich! Served on a local bakery bun and topped with mustard and Real Mojo Pickles for the perfect pairing!



